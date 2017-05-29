Earthstone Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ESTE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million.

Shares of Earthstone Energy (NASDAQ:ESTE) traded down 2.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 57,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $268.90 million. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/earthstone-energy-inc-este-issues-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.