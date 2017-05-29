Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 12,350 Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Approach Resources were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Approach Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Approach Resources during the first quarter worth $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Approach Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) traded down 1.81% on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,210 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $190.81 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Approach Resources Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.35.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 49.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Approach Resources Inc. will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $3.00 target price on Approach Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In other news, insider Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 375,000 shares of Approach Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vean J. Gregg III acquired 10,000 shares of Approach Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,750 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

