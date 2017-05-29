Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,240 Shares of CM Finance Inc (CMFN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of CM Finance worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CM Finance during the third quarter worth $206,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CM Finance by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CM Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in CM Finance by 221.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 138,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CM Finance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. CM Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. CM Finance had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 57.69%. Equities analysts forecast that CM Finance Inc will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. CM Finance’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised CM Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mauer acquired 2,798 shares of CM Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,952.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

