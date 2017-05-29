Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded down 0.69% on Monday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,374 shares. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $290,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,378.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after buying an additional 98,136 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

