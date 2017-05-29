Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the first quarter worth $5,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesee & Wyoming Inc alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/eagle-asset-management-inc-purchases-4130-shares-of-genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.21 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 1,560 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,041.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $382,790.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 14,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,015,364.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 406,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,624.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.