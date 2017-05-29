Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Position in NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of NetGear worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetGear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NetGear by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetGear by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NetGear by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetGear during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.48 million. NetGear had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Off Wall Street reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $28,003.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $463,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,008.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,227 shares of company stock worth $2,916,956. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

