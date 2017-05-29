Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $5,751,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 508,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,209,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,534 shares of company stock worth $42,979,662 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

