Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Panera Bread worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNRA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Panera Bread by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Panera Bread by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Panera Bread by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,169,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Panera Bread by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Panera Bread had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $727.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Panera Bread from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panera Bread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Panera Bread from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.02.

Panera Bread Company Profile

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

