Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter worth $49,056,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp during the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp during the fourth quarter worth $19,414,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,226,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 435,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter worth $10,026,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Rexnord Corp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rexnord Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $755,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,840.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corp Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

