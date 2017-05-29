Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 28,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 65,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $277,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,087,440.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.

