Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 167,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 227.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse Inc alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.74 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh.html.

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $179,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,012.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $91,758.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock worth $1,227,889 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.