Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Director Jack R. Shaw Sells 4,803 Shares

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Director Jack R. Shaw sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $132,418.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) opened at 28.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Duke Realty Corp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Duke Realty Corp’s payout ratio is 86.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,116,000 after buying an additional 1,744,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 1,882.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,270,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,444,000 after buying an additional 40,138,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,040,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,415,000 after buying an additional 635,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,125,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,150,000 after buying an additional 149,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,972,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,559,000 after buying an additional 158,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty Corp in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Duke Realty Corp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

About Duke Realty Corp

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

