Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) received a €65.00 ($73.03) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr AG in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Duerr AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Duerr AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.29 ($100.32).

Get Duerr AG alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/duerr-ag-due-given-a-65-00-price-target-by-deutsche-bank-ag-analysts.html.

Duerr AG Company Profile

Duerr AG is a Germany-based holding company which provides equipment, systems and services mainly for automobile and aircraft industries. It operates through five business divisions: Paint and Assembly Systems; Application Technology; Measuring and Process Systems, Clean Technology Systems, and Wood Processing Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.