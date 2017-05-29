Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Drillisch AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Drillisch AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Drillisch AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drillisch AG in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Securities set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Drillisch AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.91 ($63.94).

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/drillisch-ag-dri-given-a-64-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

About Drillisch AG

Drillisch AG is a Germany-based holding company and a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides a portfolio of services and products from the field of mobile voice and data services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in two business segments: Telecommunications and Software Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Drillisch AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drillisch AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.