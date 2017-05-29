Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, April 29th. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest lifted their price target on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

