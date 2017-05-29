Dougherty & Co Lowers 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Price Target to $16.00

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price objective trimmed by Dougherty & Co from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 8×8 in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8×8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 8×8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8×8 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at 13.50 on Tuesday. 8×8 has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8 will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in 8×8 by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in 8×8 by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 311,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 8×8 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in 8×8 by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,292,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,380,000 after buying an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8×8 by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

