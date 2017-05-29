Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 19,100 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $2,107,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donald E. Bobo, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 34,120 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $3,752,517.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,720 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $1,283,917.60.

On Monday, March 6th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,720 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,234,937.20.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $114.25. 890,901 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Vetr upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

