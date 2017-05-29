Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.80% of Domino's Pizza worth $69,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 88.4% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 18.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc. alerts:

Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) traded down 0.48% on Monday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 635,960 shares. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.35 and a 52 week high of $208.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.52.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post $5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

WARNING: “Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-shares-bought-by-credit-agricole-s-a.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.41.

In related news, Director Greg Trojan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.42, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.