Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Domino's Pizza earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Domino's Pizza Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.41.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 635,960 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.52. Domino's Pizza has a 12-month low of $120.35 and a 12-month high of $208.30.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post $5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, Director Greg Trojan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.42, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,001. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/dominos-pizza-dpz-earning-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.