Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’ (DM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 61.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,494,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,548,000 after buying an additional 2,089,830 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 78.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,747,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,731,000 after buying an additional 1,649,157 shares during the last quarter. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,372,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 345,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP, formerly Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. The Company’s segments include Dominion Energy, which consists of gas transportation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and storage, and Corporate and Other.

