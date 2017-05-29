Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,808,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 223.5% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,205,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,334,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,795,000 after buying an additional 966,210 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $50,515,000. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 186.3% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 900,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.66% on Monday, hitting $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,268 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

In other news, insider Mike R. Matacunas sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $518,928.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $621,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Sasser sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $3,162,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,165. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

