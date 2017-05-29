Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

In related news, insider Mike R. Matacunas sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $518,928.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $621,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bob Sasser sold 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $3,162,291.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,165. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

