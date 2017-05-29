Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.88 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.17-4.43 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at 78.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $99.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

In related news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $191,988.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $366,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $200,472.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,317.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,040 shares of company stock worth $4,868,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,667,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,048,000 after buying an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,996.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,424,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,717,000 after buying an additional 13,736,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,584,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,957,000 after buying an additional 250,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,886,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,667,000 after buying an additional 239,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,981,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

