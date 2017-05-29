Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.12

Press coverage about Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant Holdings earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAUC. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Diversified Restaurant Holdings from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Restaurant Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings Company Profile
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.
