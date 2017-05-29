Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 25.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.60. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $229,455.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $4,122,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

