Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diplomat Pharmacy earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) opened at 17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DPLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays PLC set a $20.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

