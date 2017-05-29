DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10’s (DLGNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank AG

DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Monday.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

