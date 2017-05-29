Diageo plc (DGE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.11) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.69) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 2,100 ($26.97) price target on Diageo plc and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,357.40 ($30.28).

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) traded up 0.5378% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2338.9924. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,737.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,348.09. The stock’s market cap is GBX 58.73 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,281.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,191.29.

In other news, insider Philip G. Scott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($29.33), for a total value of £182,640 ($234,605.01). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,291 ($29.43), for a total value of £473,412.24 ($608,108.21).

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

