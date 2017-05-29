Diageo plc (DEO) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diageo plc earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) opened at 121.37 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price objective on Diageo plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered Diageo plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Diageo plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Diageo plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

