DHX Media (DHXM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DHX Media earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DHXM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on DHX Media in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DHX Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) opened at 4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. DHX Media has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. DHX Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. is a creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

