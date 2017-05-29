DexCom (DXCM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.35

News coverage about DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DexCom earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $98.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million.

In other news, CFO Jess Roper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,377.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $217,298.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,202 shares of company stock worth $10,070,171. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

