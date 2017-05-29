Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DeVry reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2017 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues fell short of expectations. Solid contribution from Chamberlain, DeVry Education of Brazil and Professional Education segment was offset by the continued slump in enrollment at DeVry University and Carrington. The company’s earnings and revenues fell 1.4% and 4.7% year over year, respectively in the quarter. The company has been witnessing a persistent decline in enrollments at its flagship institution, DeVry University. However, Chamberlain College of Nursing rose 2.4% and DeVry expects mid single-digit new student enrollment growth for the remainder of the fiscal year. The company is progressing with new slate of program offerings, which are aimed at meeting student preferences and employer needs in fiscal 2017. These are expected to drive profitably in the near term.”

Get Adtalem Global Education Inc alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $452.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/devry-education-group-inc-dv-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Donna Jennings sold 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.