Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) received a €38.00 ($42.70) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Commerzbank Ag set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.43 ($38.69).

Deutsche Post AG Company Profile

