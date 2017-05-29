Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG in a report issued on Monday.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Deutsche Post AG alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/deutsche-post-ag-dpsgy-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank-ag.html.

About Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based provider of postal services. The Company operates through four segments: Post – eCommerce – Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain. The Post – eCommerce – Parcel segment handles both domestic and international mail and provides dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services and all electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.