Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 12,502 Shares of Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc (DHG) Stock

Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc (NYSE:DHG) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,797 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $308,835.45.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,030 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $311,664.60.

On Thursday, May 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,374 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $109,135.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,345 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $211,875.65.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,827 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $130,286.52.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,665 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $24,358.95.

On Thursday, April 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,840 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $552,842.40.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,500 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $271,950.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,237 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $442,367.31.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,151 shares of Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $119,330.64.

Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc (NYSE:DHG) opened at 14.89 on Monday. Deutsche High Income Opportunitis Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

About Deutsche Highome Opportunitis Fd

Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of total return. It pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in securities designed to generate income, with the potential for capital appreciation being a secondary consideration.

