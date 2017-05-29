Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Longbow Research lowered Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) opened at 36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.
In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Moriarty bought 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,142.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avnet by 57.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.
