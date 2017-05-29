Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) received a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research GmbH set a €19.30 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.13 ($18.13).

