10,870 Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Acquired by Denver Investment Advisors LLC

Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/denver-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-daktronics-inc-dakt-updated.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Daktronics from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Daktronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.