Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) PT at $68.17

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded down 0.55% on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,908 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $900.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bret W. Wise sold 146,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $9,426,573.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,904.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulrich Michel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,170.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,141 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,079 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 803.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.9% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 2,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

