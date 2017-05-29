Delta Lloyd NV Sells 27,626 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Delta Lloyd NV lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,900,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,173,000 after buying an additional 1,643,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 417.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,323,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,358,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,906,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,651,000 after buying an additional 636,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $135,529,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil Co. alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,294,538 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company’s market capitalization is $11.49 billion. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Delta Lloyd NV Sells 27,626 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/delta-lloyd-nv-sells-27626-shares-of-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America Corp lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vetr upgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.01 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.