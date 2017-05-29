Delta Lloyd NV Sells 16,874 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Delta Lloyd NV lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after buying an additional 115,382 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 115.0% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 172,077 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,100,000 after buying an additional 677,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) traded down 0.03% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,255 shares. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $144,084.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

