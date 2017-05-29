Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a research report released on Friday, May 19th. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Delta Air Lines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $55.26 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded up 0.79% on Friday, hitting $50.80. 5,778,533 shares of the company were exchanged. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Delta Air Lines also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 17,200 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average volume of 6,564 put options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $220,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,006,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,246.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,165 shares of company stock valued at $269,580 and have sold 49,575 shares valued at $2,441,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Bank of The West increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 267,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,736,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,364,000 after buying an additional 208,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 245.0% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 35,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

