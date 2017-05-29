Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Stake Held by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 242.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,221 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.29. Delphi Automotive PLC has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Delphi Automotive PLC from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Delphi Automotive PLC from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr lowered Delphi Automotive PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 15,500 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,342,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

