DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (DMPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) traded down 4.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 61,579 shares. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $11.00 price objective on DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company focuses on the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in conducting clinical trials in the United States with its product candidate, VAL-083, as a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of brain cancer.

