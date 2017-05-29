Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156,249 shares. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $496.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $105.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 26,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,468,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,978,000 after buying an additional 1,060,035 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,795,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 249,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $8,756,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

