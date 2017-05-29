KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 440,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 91.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 6,138.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor Corp alerts:

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor Corp had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 120.32%. The firm had revenue of $914 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. KLA-Tencor Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. KLA-Tencor Corp’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-6-016-million-position-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.17 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $247,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,438.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,096 shares of company stock worth $1,437,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.