Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 332.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Amphenol by 14.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol Co. alerts:

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. 947,268 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-boosts-stake-in-amphenol-co-aph-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 432,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $32,019,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,673,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $14,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,992 shares in the company, valued at $21,490,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,000 shares of company stock worth $47,732,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.