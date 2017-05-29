Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $7.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.13 billion and the highest is $7.49 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.45 billion to $25.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.56.
Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded up 0.83% on Friday, hitting $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,742 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 276% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 call options.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.
In other news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 28,808 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $3,151,595.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,596 shares in the company, valued at $32,775,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 3,665 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $403,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,302 shares of company stock worth $3,753,704. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
