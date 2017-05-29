Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have outpaced the industry in the past one month driven by the news that its board of directors has started a process to review a wide range of strategic alternatives, which include sale or other transaction. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, bringing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally through marketing and sturdy eCommerce, along with optimizing omni-channel distribution bode well. However, analyst believes that the company’s over-reliance on the UGG brand is a matter of concern. In the event of stagnation or decline of UGG sales, Deckers’ overall results will be adversely affected. During third-quarter fiscal 2017, UGG brand net sales declined 5.3%. Further, the company also missed the top line for the second straight quarter, which compelled management to trim fiscal 2017 outlook. Of late estimates have been stable ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings release.”

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor Corp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor Corp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor Corp from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 67.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $369.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 16,546.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,298,000 after buying an additional 3,283,326 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp during the first quarter worth about $56,825,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 279.9% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 626,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,371,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corp Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

