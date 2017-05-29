Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,906,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,651,000 after buying an additional 1,380,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,690,000 after buying an additional 488,951 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 376,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,613,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.30. 643,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.92 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post $10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $1,077,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,113.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli A. Hunter sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $121,458.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

